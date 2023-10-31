Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,896 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.37. 107,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.30. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

