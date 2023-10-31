Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,337,599 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. 6,151,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,468,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.