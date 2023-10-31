Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,238 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 700,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

