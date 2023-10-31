Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $28.16 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Shares of AME traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 234,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $151.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

