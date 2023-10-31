Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

Aware stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 23.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

