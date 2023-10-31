Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,809 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $138.77 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

