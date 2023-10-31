Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,307 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.32. 375,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.24.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

