Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 249,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

