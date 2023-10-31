Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $299.03. 2,835,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,730,779. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

