Atria Investments Inc Purchases 7,348 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $199.66. 152,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,117. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

