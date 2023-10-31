Atria Investments Inc Purchases 50,564 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,983,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

