Atria Investments Inc Has $13.54 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.37. 83,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.