Atria Investments Inc Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Price Performance
NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $78.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
