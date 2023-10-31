Atria Investments Inc Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $78.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

