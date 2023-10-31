Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.7 %

ASB stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

