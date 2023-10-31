Artivion (AORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Artivion has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AORT opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Artivion has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

