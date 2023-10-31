Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.60 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Bank of America decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

