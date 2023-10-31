Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

