Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.