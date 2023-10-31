Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apollo Medical Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ AMEH opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMEH
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Medical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.