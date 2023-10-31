Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

