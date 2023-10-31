Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 74.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

