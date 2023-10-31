Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

DFUV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

