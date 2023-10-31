Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $108.80

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. Toro has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

