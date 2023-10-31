Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $68.60

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

