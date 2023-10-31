Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $14.08

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 739,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

