AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.1 %

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.