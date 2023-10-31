Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Alkermes Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

ALKS opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

