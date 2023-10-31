Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.62

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.62 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 394872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

