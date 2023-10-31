Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

