Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 553 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 55,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 547,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

VZ opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

