Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

