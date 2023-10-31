Adviser Investments LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

