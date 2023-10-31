Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $529.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

