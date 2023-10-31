Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

