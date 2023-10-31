Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.42. 159,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

