Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
