Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 685,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.