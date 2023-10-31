743 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $640,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 400,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

HD opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.