5,390 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,667. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

