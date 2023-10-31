48,300 Shares in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSAI

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.