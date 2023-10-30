Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Buys 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00.

WCP traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$10.60. 768,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.4651163 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Several research firms have commented on WCP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

