Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $32,219,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

