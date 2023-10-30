WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.01. 71,124,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,425,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $632.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.