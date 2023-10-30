WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.20. 18,152,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

