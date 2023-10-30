Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.31. The company had a trading volume of 604,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

