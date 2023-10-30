Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 1,139,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,751. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

