Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 331,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.