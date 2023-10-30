W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.