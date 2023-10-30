W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.
W. P. Carey Price Performance
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
