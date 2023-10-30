Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 20.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 109,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $229.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

