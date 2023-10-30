Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,145,576. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.