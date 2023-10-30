Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.29. 2,518,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,819. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

