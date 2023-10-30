Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.42. 1,618,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,251. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.